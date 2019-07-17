Atiku is Nigerian, not Cameroonian — Ex- ambassador

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Nigerian Ambassador to Romania, Ambassador Magdiel Samaki has told the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar was born a Nigerian.

Ambassador Samaki who appeared as PDP witness at the tribunal, explained that he knew Atiku and his mother, Aisha Kande, who hailed from Dutse in present day Jigawa State, adding that school records showed that Atiku was born on 25th November, 1946 in Jada, Adamawa State.

When the APC counsel, Akin Olujimi (SAN) questioned him about the 1961 plebiscite which made parts of Adamawa part of Northern Nigeria, Ambassador Samaki insisted that the state had always been part of Northern Nigeria.

“I am not aware that Northern Nigeria was part of Northern Cameroons before the plebiscite,” he said.

In related evidence, another witness, Mohamed Kabir Hayatu, a retired Customs officer testified that he had contact with Atiku’s service record in the Nigerian Customs Service as a retired senior officer. Under cross examination by defence lawyers: Yunus Ustaz Usman (SAN), Mike Igbokwe (SAN) and Akin Olujimi (SAN), Hayatu stated that Jada, where Atiku was born remained part of Northern Nigeria, adding that he confirmed same from his father.

