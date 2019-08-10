Atiku group tackles Buhari organisation over WAEC certificate

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Support for Atiku Mandate (NSAM) has urged the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) to stop making baseless accusations against a former Vice President Atiku Abubakar but to concentrate its energy on urging president Muhammad Buhari to present a certified true copy of his WAEC certificate to the Presidential Election Tribunal.

The Director General of the group, Mr. Odih Roland, said in Abuja that BMO should not be casting aspersions on Atiku when important issues between its benefactor and the PDP presidential candidate is still before the tribunal.

Roland said it was ridiculous for the BMO to accuse Atiku of pauperising Nigerians during his time as vice president when, in actual fact, the country and Nigerians were better off in his days than what is obtained now.

“The BMO should do proper research before rushing to the press to make unfounded allegations on a man who has written his name in gold by helping to build and defend the nations democracy.

“Majority of Nigerians hold Atiku in high esteem as a rare breed of democrat, whose unparalleled love for the nation spur him to contest for 2019 presidential election.

“This explains why most Nigerians are throwing their weight behind him to seek legal means of recovering what we truly believe was freely given to him by Nigerians,” Roland said.

He advised the BMO to direct its energy in urging the president and his party to diligently clear themselves of the weighty allegations brought against them before the election tribunal and not to be making frivolous allegations.

