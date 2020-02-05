Atiku flays Buhari over claim on Boko Haram victims

  1. Home
A former Nigerian Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has flayed President Muhammadu Buhari over his statement that 90 percent of Boko Haram victims were Muslims.

Atiku, in his tweet on Wednesday, said the activities of Boko Haram should be condemned by all regardless of the victims’ religion.

 

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election, said Buhari shouldn’t be concerned about the faith of the victims.

“We mustn’t rationalise killings. Whether Christian, Muslim, Traditionalist, or Atheist, the killing of any human being, by Boko Haram, or any misguided group is wrong and should be condemned unequivocally,” Atiku said.

“There is no compulsion in religion. Only love,” he added.

