Atiku appears in public after Dubai return, sues Buhari’s aide

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar yesterday showed up at the registry of the FCT High Court in Maitama where he signed his witness deposition on oath in a libel suit against Lauretta Onochie, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Atiku was accompanied by his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), who filed the suit on his behalf, to the office of the Commissioner for Oaths where he signed the deposition in the suit asking for N2.5billion in damages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Trust reports that Atiku, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 23 poll, sued Onochie for her alleged libellous tweet via her Twitter handle on May 7.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The post allegedly suggested that Atiku was on the watch list of security operatives in the United Arab Emirates and had travelled to shop for terrorists in the Middle East.

Atiku, in his statement of claim accompanying the suit, stated that after writing a letter to Onochie demanding for apology and retraction, she further made “another derogatory publication and also published same globally online in the social and other print media” against his person on May 20.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App