Atiku already negotiating release of Agba Jalingo from prison

ADVERTISEMENT

A Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019, Atiku Abubakar, is already liaising with relevant parties involved in a matter that concerns a detained journalist and human rights activist, Agba Jalingo, who has been in detention for months.

Segun Showunmi, Atiku’s spokesperson gave the hint in a post on his official Twitter handle: @SegunShowunmi on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He described the journalist’s detention as an “embarrassing” scenario, saying the matter will come to a much more desirable outcome when the court resumes next year.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Daily Trust reports that Jalingo is facing charges of terrorism, treasonable felony and attempt to topple the Cross River State government at the Federal High Court in Calabar, being presided over by Justice Simon Amobeda.

The journalist was arrested in Lagos by operatives attached to the Intelligence Response Team of the Nigerian Police on August 22, 2019 and he was first arraigned on September 25, 2019 where he pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge levelled against him.

The former Vice President’s aide wrote: “The Agba Jalingo case is most embarrassing and extremely regrettable. I can assure you all that HE @Atiku Abubakar is working with all parties to get a resolution. As soon as the court is back from its recess, the matter will come to a much more desirable outcome.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App