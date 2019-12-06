Atiku accuses states of diverting education funds

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar yesterday alleged that funds released to states to develop education were being diverted.

He made the allegation at a Senate public hearing on the establishment bills of the Modibbo Adama University Yola, Adamawa State and the Federal University of Agriculture and Technology Funtua in Katsina.

Abubakar appealed to the National Assembly to amend the relevant laws to ensure that states found to have misappropriated such funds are penalized by sending the money directly to institutions concerned.

“I would appeal to you, members of the National Assembly, to look at that law again because there is a disconnect in the sense that monies or funds being given to states to develop education are being diverted.

“There is need for you to look at the law so that you can amend a section that if a particular state refuses to deploy all the resources sent to it for education, it is penalized by making sure that government at the federal level sends it directly to universities.

“This is one law I will appeal to you to take and look at for review again,” he said.

Atiku said the bill seeking to convert Modibbo Adama University of Technology to a conventional institution would give the university the mandate to run courses in Medicine, Pharmacy, Law, Arts as well as Social and Management Sciences.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund, Senator Ahmad Kaita, said the needed technical know-how would be provided by the institution to aid the country’s technological advancement.

