Atiku Abubakar’s son loses custody of 2 children

By Adelanwa Bamgboye, Lagos | Publish Date: Jan 11 2018 2:00AM
Mohammed Aminu Atiku, the son of former Vice President Abubakar Atiku, Mohammed Aminu Atiku yesterday in Lagos lost the struggle to have sole custody of his two children born to him by his estranged wife, Unmi Fatima Bolori.

 Chief Magistrate Kikelomo Ayeye had earlier granted Aminu Atiku interim custody of the two children.

At the resumed hearing yesterday, the Chief Magistrate gave custody of the children, 7 and 9 years old respectively, to Ms. Bolori following Aminu’s non-appearance for the proceeding that was to determine the final custodial arrangement.

With this decision, the court has granted full custody of the children to  the estranged wife

The court ordered the father to pay for the upkeep of the children in the sum of N250,000 monthly starting from this month.

