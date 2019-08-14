Athletics association organises Ileya relay tournament

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kwara chapter of the Athletics Association, organised Ileya relays tournament with a promise to make it an annual event.

The chairman of the association, Alhaji Tunde Abdulkareem while speaking during the game at the Main-Bowl of the State Stadium Complex said the tournament will help to popularise track and field event in the state.

Abdulkareem who was the former Vice President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) added that the programme has been incorporated into the Association’s calendar, as it will continue yearly.

He however said that the competition, which began with junior athletes this year will henceforth, accommodate senior and elite athletes, with invitation extended to clubs in and outside the state.

12 secondary schools participated in maiden Kwara Ileya relay on Tuesday.

Eight schools competed in both the 4×400 and 4×100 relays, in male and female categories, and the athletes were also fed by the association.

In the 4×400 Girls Relays, Agbaji Secondary School, Ilorin came first, while Ansarul-Islam Secondary School, Omu-Aran and Osi Central Secondary School, Ekiti came second and third respectively.

In the Boys category, Agbaji Secondary School came first, while Federal Government College, Ilorin and Ansarul-Islam Secondary School, Offa came second and third respectively.

Agbaji Secondary School also came first in both male and female categories of the 4×100 event, C&S College, Ilorin and Ansarul-Islam of Offa won second and third place prizes in the female category, with C&S College and Federal Government College winning it in the male category.

The association used the competition to select athletes ahead of the National Youth Games (NYG) coming up in September this year, at the University of Ilorin.

