Athletic, Atletico set for mighty clash at San Mames

Atletico Madrid will be looking to return to the top four in Spain’s top-flight when they resume their 2019-20 La Liga campaign away to Athletic Bilbao on Sunday afternoon (today) at the San Mames.

Diego Simeone’s side are currently sixth in the table, one point off fourth-placed Real Sociedad, while Bilbao occupy 10th with 37 points to show from their 27 matches this season.

Bilbao have won their last two in Spain’s top flight, though, including an impressive 4-1 success away to Real Valladolid before the coronavirus outbreak halted the action back in March.

They also beat Atletico 2-0 in the corresponding league match last season but have lost five of their last six top-flight fixtures with Simeone’s side, who have had problems of their own during the 2019-20 campaign.

