ATBU inaugurates 25 maiden medical students

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) College of Medical Sciences on Friday conducted orientation for the 25 Pioneer Bachelor of Medicine Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) students on clinicals.

Speaking during a special orientation to the graduands the acting Vice Chancellor of the University Professor Ibrahim Danjuma, charged the medicals students to redouble their efforts and pay greater attention at this crucial stage of studies to achieve the desired goal.

The VC explained that the clinicals students are overwhelmed with joy for scaling through and qualified for the clinicals, “The first set of the MBBS students were admitted in the 2016/17 academic session with 14 students and in the course of progression some were dropped at the end of the first year.

While others had to repeat in which we have twenty five students with 15 female and 10 male.”

He commented the Management of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital for their cooperation and the managing the clinicals students in the next three years.

In his remark, Provost of the ATBU College of Medicine Professor Bala Audu tasked the young medical students to imbibe the spirit of coherence commitment to learning, adding that clinical learning is the essence of medical education.

He explained that many factors have been demonstrated to influence students development of clinical competence, “These factors include students’ exposure to a large volume and variety of clinical experiences, learning in authentic clinical settings, self-directed learning, and the provision of a supportive environment.”

