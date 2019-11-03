At Ikeji festival, Arochukwu celebrates her roots, culture

ADVERTISEMENT

The best of Arochukwu culture were on display at this year’s Ikeji festival.

Just like in previous years, thousands of Arochukwu people from within and outside the shores of Nigeria, with their relations, in-laws, friends, neighbours and well-wishers, again gathered at the ancestral community arena-the popular Amaikpe Square for the grand finale of this year’s Ikeji festival.

Although the festival besides being a time for ushering the traditional new calendar year is also a period of a homecoming for all Aro sons and daughters. The theme for this year’s festival is “Culture for development.”

A notable journalist who is an indigene of Arochukwu, Mazi Chris Oji told Daily Trust on Sunday that “some of the villages came with different dancing groups. For instance, the one Amuga came with last year is different from the one they brought this year. It’s competitive and the people also believe that variety is the spice of life. Besides, the crowd this year is far more than that of 2018.”

Indeed, masquerades and cultural dancing groups arrived in their numbers. Amangwu came with Odu Mgbede cultural troupe, Amankwu with three masquerades from Aro Ndi Izuogu and Amannagwu arrived with the Amarigwe war dance, Amasu, Amoba, Atani came in a different and jaw-dropping dance style with a big crafted elephant said to be their village symbol. It was an eye-popping and mind-boggling moment for spectators when the President-General of the village, Mazi Chekwas Oti reared his head from the open roof of the elephant and waved to the admiration of the pleasantly surprised spectators.

Obinkita, Ugbo, Amukwa and Asaga invariably carried the day as they thrilled guests with a well-carved tiger and a heart-thumping act put on by the Emmanuel Theatre Academy.

The ceremony kicked off at about 1:58 pm with a rather long procession of the royal class led into the arena by a band of native dancers from Aro Ndi Izuogu. Of course, the procession had the Eze Aro, Eze Ibom Isii, Eze Ezeagwu followed by Ndi Eze Ogo and Nzuko Aro executives.

After the procession followed the ritual of kola nuts presentation which was quickly and carefully observed with the President-General (PG), Nzuko Aro, Mazi George Okoronkwo Ezuma assisted by the Chairman and Nzuko Aro patrons. It was officiated by Professor Okoro Ijoma.

Kola nuts breaking and presentation over, it became the turn of His Royal Majesty, Eze Aro who was represented by the Arianzu, Mazi Oji Kanu Oji accompanied by Eze Ibom Isii and Eze Ezeagwu to propitiate and offer the traditional prayers.

Mazi Kanu Oji prayed Arochukwu people continuous growth, peace and development as well as prosperity and unity of the entire Aro people both within and outside the country. Also, Elder Isaac Okwara Onoh, Eze Ogo Agbagwu equally prayed God to grant His favour and prosperity to the Aro Kingdom.

But the President-General, Nzuko Aro Worldwide, Mazi George Okoronkwo Ezuma appreciated God for making Aro sons and daughters witness yet another Ikeji festival and praised the commitment of the Organizing Committee for ensuring the 2019 event surpassed that of 2018.

Also, Chairman of the occasion, Chief Chikwe Udensi (Ugwu Aro), attributed the high level of development in the last few years witnessed in Arochukwu to the unity and peace which exist in the area.

However, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa congratulated the people on the auspicious event, adding that as a true Aro man, he has always been worried about Aro affairs and has always answered when called upon.

The historic ceremony peaked with the cutting of the new yam otherwise called by the natives “Iwa ji ovuru.” This annual ritual was performed by Ndi Eze and prominent Aro people as cultural parades by villagers added more colours to the event.

