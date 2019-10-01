At 59, Nigeria has made progress – Ihedioha

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo state has said Nigeria has made tremendous progress in human and capital development, as the country marks its 59 years of existence as a sovereign nation.

Speaking on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day anniversary in Owerri on Tuesday, Ihedioha said this was made feasible by the vision of the country’s founding fathers, the late Dr. Benjamin Nnamdi Azikiwe, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Sir Ahmadu Bello and Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who laid a solid foundation for the growth of the country.

He also paid tribute to the first Governor of the Eastern Region, Sir Akanu Ibiam, Regional Premier, Dr. Michael Okpara – as well as such other great leaders as Sir Mbonu Ojike, Chief A. C. Nwapa, and Dr. K.O Mbadiwe amongst others, who fired the nationalistic zeal in Nigeria.

Ihedioha said that in Imo, he is trying to free the state from the shackles of maladministration and poor infrastructural development of the past.

“Together we have overcome, and shall yet overcome. As we take stock today, we have cause to thank God for the great progress we have made in nation-building and the abundant human and natural resources that we have been endowed with.

“Nigeria boasts of a very energetic people, dynamic culture, beautiful landscape, bountiful natural resources and a huge swath of rich agricultural fields, among several other endowments.

“Imo state now operates the Treasury Single Account (TSA) system which is today boosting our Internally Generated Revenues (IGR).

“The civil service has taken its pride of place as the engine room for the delivery of government services. Reforms are ongoing to improve service delivery across board, motivate the workforce and right the wrongs inflicted on the psyche of the personnel by eight years of misgovernment.

“We have embarked on a comprehensive plan of overhauling our infrastructure which was ruined by shoddy contract awards, quackery and entrenched policy of graft.

“Works are commencing shortly for the reconstruction of 14 critical roads, both within the Owerri township and across the state

“It is important to state that we are reviewing our security architecture with a view to ensuring security of lives and properties and restoration of confidence in government,” Ihedioha said.

