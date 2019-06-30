At 55th ECOWAS session: Buhari seeks common strategy in West Africa to fight B/Haram, others

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday called for the adoption of a common strategy to tackle the insecurity challenges facing countries in West Africa.

Buhari, who is the chairman of the ECOWAS authority of Heads of State and Government made the call at the 55th ordinary session of commission in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said in view of the transnational nature of the threats confronting the West Africa, there was need for the adoption of a common strategy at the national and regional level to combat it.

The Nigerian leader spoke amidst his colleagues from Benin, Côte d’Ivoire,Ghana, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Sierra Leone, Togo, Burkina Faso, Morocco, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buhari said: “By so doing, we will reinforce our actions and resources for a more effective response to protect our citizens and secure our common space.

“While I acknowledge that several initiatives and measures have been taken in our respective countries recent developments have shown that we must cooperate more effectively to achieve our goals.

“We should send a strong and unified message to the perpetrators of violence that we are resolute in our collective determination to confront and defeat them.”

He said despite the appreciable progress made in the sub-region, particularly in the field of political governance, member states continue to face considerable security challenges.

“We are all witnesses to the recurring incidents of inter-communal clashes, herders-farmers conflicts, banditry and terrorist attacks in all our countries.

“These threats, you will agree with me, have consequences on the peaceful co-existence between our communities and peoples as well as their livelihoods.

“This unrest also undermines all our efforts in achieving full regional integration. It is, therefore, necessary that we act collectively to end this menace in the interest of regional stability and wellbeing of our people,” he said.

The president said they won’t relent in their efforts to protect the peace loving people and their properties, while vigorously sustaining the war against terrorism and criminality.

He said as they strive to create a secure, stable and prosperous environment in West Africa, they must also intensify efforts to ensure sustainable economic and social development in the sub-region.

“By doing so, we will be able to tackle poverty and youth unemployment and contribute to our sustained stability,” he said.

Strengthen your national courts – ICC President charges African leaders

In his remarks, President of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Judge Chile Eboe-Osuji, said there cannot be development where conflict is supreme.

Tasking the member states of ECOWAS to strengthen their courts, he said there must be justice to address impunity in the sub-region and the world at large.

Emphasizing that the ICC cannot do it alone, he said there must be regional cooperation to address injustice.

“The ICC is a court of last resort, therefore justice must be done at home by national court, the ICC set in, where the national court fails,” he said.

Judge Eboe-Osuji urged African leaders whose countries have not ratified the Rome Statute which established the Court, to do the needful.

“They should do so without delay so that we can say 100 per cent of West Africa have joined for the sake of rule of law and humanity,” he said.

Address root causes

– Chambas

Also speaking, special representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas urged the ECOWAS leaders to address the root causes of the insecurity.

“Beyond the military approaches, more efforts should be made in addressing the root causes of violent extremism, terrorism and other conflicts in the sub region.

“In this regard, the establishment of the Lake Chad Governors’ Forum for regional cooperation on stabilization, peace- building and sustainable development interventions in the region affected by Boko Haram is a welcome initiative.

“In the Sahel, UNOWAS will continue to enhance coordination with the G5 Sahel, ECOWAS and other partners, including within framework of the United Nations Integrated Strategy for the Sahel (UNISS) to advance long-term stabilization goals in the region,” he said.

Chambas said the West African sub-region faces a number of other challenges, which require concerted national, regional and international efforts.

“Some of these relate to governance, particularly inclusion, accountability and adherence to rule of law, climate change, maritime piracy, security sector reform, drug trafficking and transnational organized crime,” he said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App