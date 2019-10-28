‘ASUU’s opposition to IPPIS is open endorsement of corruption’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Accountant-General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris has said the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)’s opposition to the compulsory migration of all federal government staff to the IPPIS is an “open endorsement of corruption”.

In a statement on Monday, the AGF said “ASUU opposition to IPPIS is an open endorsement to corruption in the Nigeria University system as the IPPIS platform will not allow employment of workers at will without compliance to due process on employment.”

He noted that President Muhammadu Buhari had directed that all MDAs drawing their salary from the Consolidated Revenue Funds (CRF) should join the IPPIS by the end of October 2019.

He said the IPPIS, a policy of government, is aimed at saving cost and wastage in the personnel.

The Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS) is a federal government policy that ensure all FG staff are paid in a centralized e-payment platform after being captured on the bio-metric enabled platform.

According to the AGF, other unions in the universities had complied except ASUU, advising the union to comply before the deadline.

“To meet the deadline of government, the process of enrollment is on-going. We therefore, urge all university staff to ensure they enrol on to the IPPIS platform,” Ahmed Idris said.

He noted that “it is a known practice all over the world that employees are entitled to their salaries & wages as at when due. That notwithstanding, there is nowhere employees dictate to their employers as to how he or she should be paid as being dictated by ASUU.”

