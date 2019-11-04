ASUU: We will resist FG’s attempt to force IPPIS on Universities

ADVERTISEMENT

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said it will resist attempts by the Federal Government to force the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) on Federal universities.

Speaking on Monday in a press briefing with newsmen, ASUU Coordinator, Calabar Zone, Mr Aniekan Brown, said the attempt by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) to forcefully migrate staff of federal universities to IPPIS was a flagrant negation and violation of the laws.

Brown called on the Office of the AGF to instead, focus more attention on tackling the pressing issues that were threatening the industrial harmony and the development of Nigerian universities.

He debunked reports on the social media that ASUU was aiding corruption in the universities, noting that the union consists of law-abiding citizens who would continue to ensure that a better university system is achieved in the country.

“It has become imperative to engage government and the public to illuminate ASUU’s stance on Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and the Federal Government’s attempt to blackmail and forcefully migrate staff of federal universities to IPPIS.

“For a number of reasons, IPPIS as a payment system is not congenial with the modus operandi of the university system, given the peculiarities of Universities. The attempt by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation to foist IPPIS on Federal universities is a flagrant negation and violation of the laws of the land.

“Apart from the danger that IPPIS portends to the university system, ASUU is poised not to aid the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation to violate the laws of the land.

“May we inform you that the likes of NNPC, FIRS, NJC, CBN, Nigerian Security and Minting Press, National Assembly Service Commission among others have not been forced into the IPPIS.

“This speaks volumes of the said ‘fight against corruption’. The question is, why are universities, whose conditions of services and peculiarities are incongruous with the said IPPIS, forced into the scheme.

“The callous propaganda making rounds now in the conventional and social media is that ASUU is aiding corruption in the universities. The history and struggles of ASUU are dotted with anti-corruption stance. IPPIS is itself an illegality in the context of our university system.

“We seek the cooperation and understanding of the good people of Nigeria and the general public on ASUU stance on IPPIS. ASUU has courted for itself an enviable pedigree of integrity, credibility and accountability.

“The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation should desist from the unprofitable attempt to present ASUU in bad light, and rather redirect its energies at addressing the concerns raised by ASUU on the issue of IPPIS. By doing so, it will avert the looming round of industrial crisis it will be plunging the university system into,” he stated.

