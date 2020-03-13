ASUU strike: FG gives conditions on IPPIS

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government yesterday gave the Academic Staff Union of Universities conditions for integrating the University Transparency Accountability Solution into the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

The ASUU on Monday declared a two-week warning strike against non-payment of salaries of lecturers not enrolled in the IPPIS

Rising from the four-hour meeting, Labour and Employment Minister Chris Ngige told journalists that “We’ve held very fulfilling discussions and where necessary, we debated. We put forward our points from the government side and the union side too.

“ASUU has a platform they developed called UTAS, we’ve had some preliminary agreement on what is to be done to accommodate the two system and ASUU are now to get back to their members, consult the executive committee first and the generality of their members.

“They can agree on the modus of operandi of trying to key into the IPPIS system. The two parties are expected to reconvene on Monday or Tuesday depending on when the university lecturers are ready.”

ASUU President Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi said the National Executive Committee of the union would review the conditions set for the integration on UTAS into IPPIS.

