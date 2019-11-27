ASUU members enroll for IPPIS in Unilorin

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU), University of Ilorin Chapter on Wednesday took part in the biometric data capturing of workers on the Integrated Personnel Payroll System (IPPIS) which commenced at the university.

The participation of the local ASUU members in the exercise was contrary to the directive of the national leadership of the union which asked its members not to enroll on the system.

But it was discovered at the venue of the on going exercise that both members of academic and non-academic staff were taking part in the exercise holding at the old Senate chamber of the university.

A member of the team from the Accountant General Office who pleaded anonymity said both academic and non-academic staff have been coming forward to enroll.

“The first academic staff we attended to is a Professor. So far, we have not had any labour issue. The exercise will last for two weeks”, he said.

It was also observed that management team from the university of Ilorin were also on ground to identity their staff before issuing forms to them.

It would be recalled that the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Sulyman AbdukKareem, had at a news conference recently urged ASUU to rescind its decision to boycott the exercise.

He opined that since other sister unions had indicated interest to participate in the exercise, there was no reason why ASUU should backed out.

The University’s ASUU chairman, Prof. Moyosore Ajao, however, insisted that his colleagues did not participate in the exercise.

“Non-academic staff are those that registered. It might be the Vice Chancellor who is a political appointee that registered with them. We don’t have CONUA at UNILORIN. They are seeking relevant; they are dissidents,” Ajao stated.

