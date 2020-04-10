ASUU donates materials to fight Covid-19

ADVERTISEMENT

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in the University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM) yesterday donated intervention materials for the fight against COVID-19 to the Benue State Government.

Chairperson of ASUU-UAM, Dr. Simon A. Ejembi, in his speech while making the donation to the State Action Committee on Coronavirus, said it was meant to demonstrate the union’s concerns for the welfare and well-being of the Nigerian people.

Ejembi added that the ASUU members were willing to work with medical and paramedical workers as volunteers in their public enlightenment and professional intervention initiatives in order to frustrate the virus out of the country.

Receiving the items, which included sanitisers and various awareness materials, the chairman of the committee and deputy governor of the state, Engr Benson Abounu, said the efforts being made by governments, individuals and corporate bodies would enable the state to kick out the ravaging pandemic.

Abounu said the best solution to effectively win the COVID-19 war was the preventive measure, which his committee continue to evolve and the cause the union was helping to achieve.

