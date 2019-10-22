ASUU disowns UI staff arrested for fraud

ADVERTISEMENT

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Ibadan chapter, on Tuesday, said its members were not among the arrested staffers of the Distance Learning Center, University of Ibadan, over corruption.

The Chairman, ASUU UI, Prof. Deji Omole, while reacting to some newspaper reports, said those arrested by the DSS were non-academic staff in the technical unit of the DLC.

Omole lashed out at the Director of Public Communications of the University, Olatunji Oladejo, who some papers attributed the story to, as misinforming the public.

Seven non-academic staff of the Distance learning center of the Institution were picked up by the DSS last week Thursday over their alleged involvement in aiding and abetting examination malpractices and compromising the integrity of examinations.

Omole maintained that academic staff have not been fingered or linked to the fraud and no one should drag them into it.

The ASUU boss, who stated that the union was not against punishing anyone linked to the fraud, disclosed that ASUU had a standing committee on ethics and standard dealing with ethical and unethical issues.

