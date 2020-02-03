ASUP urges FG to conclude 2010 agreement

ADVERTISEMENT

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics has urged the federal government to constitute a committee that will renegotiate the agreement they entered into since 2010.

Anderson Ezeibe, the new president of ASUP, made the call while addressing news men over the weekend in Abuja.

“We are worried because we do not see any form of sincerity, if this level of insincerity is demonstrated at the point of negotiation or renegotiation, then it means that there is no guarantee that we are going to have it implemented,” Ederson said.

Also, the institution decried the non-composition of a visitation panel to federal polytechnics in line with the recent Federal Polytechnic Amendment Act 2019.

“Periodically, the government sends visitation panels to go and see how these institutions are faring but as we speak, we have forgotten the last time a visitation panel visited federal polytechnics,” he said.

He added that if these key issues are not addressed, that may affect industrial harmony in the system.

The polytechnics lecturers however expressed hope that their concerns would be addressed as a matter of urgency.

