ASUP threatens strike, gives FG 21 day ultimatum

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has threatened to paralyse academic activities in polytechnics across the country, if the federal government fails to meet its demands before October 31, 2019.

According to the body, the ultimatum commences immediately.

Rising from its 96th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting yesterday at the Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra State, the body gave a 21-day ultimatum to the federal government to address its agitations or risk an indefinite industrial action in the nation’s polytechnics. ASUP, in a communiqué issued and signed by its National President, Usman Dutse, said it has started mobilisation in all of its chapters to embark on strike if government fails to address its demands before the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum.

“The union’s NEC is hereby issuing a 21-day ultimatum to the government to address the issues as listed satisfactorily or risk indefinite withdrawal of services by our members nationwide,” Dutse said.

In the communiqué titled, “Renewed Threats to the survival of Polytechnics education in Nigeria, the position of the ASUP”, he said only an efficiently run educational system would deliver Nigeria’s quest for a knowledge driven economy.

Dutse enumerated the areas of concern to include ‘‘attempt to forcefully enrol ASUP members into the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), non-implementation of Federal Polytechnics Act 2019 Amendment, as well as continued victimisation of union officers and members.

“Government has refused all entreaties to reconvene the renegotiation of its agreement with the body since 2015, even after 10months submission of charter of demands.

“Our union has been complaining that insertions that undermine global best practices in tertiary education have been forced into the scheme of service currently at the final stages of the review process.

“Critical aspects of the signed Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) between our union and the government are yet to be implemented since 2017, this include non-release of the NEEDS assessment funds to polytechnics and release of revitalization funds for the sector”.

Dutse said that government has refused to respond to several correspondences on the issues captured in its letters, and vowed to ‘‘rise up to the occasion in defence of the sector and rescuing it from total collapse’’.

