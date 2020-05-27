Association wants police trust fund board inaugurated

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to inaugurate the recently constituted Police Trust Fund board to support and reinforce operations of security in the country.

The call was made by the Dutse Emirate Development Association (DEDA) in Jigawa state in a press statement signed by the Secretary General of the association, Dr Ado Garba Jangargari,

“The police trust fund board formation came at a time when Nigeria police force is in dire need of all support and encouragement to face and control all the security challenges in the country. Inaugurating the board would give the agency legal backing of operations for full implementation of the law that established the agency,” the statement read in part.

It further commended the President for the appointment of the former Inspector General of Police, Mr Suleiman Abba, as the chairman of the Board, adding that the appointment, “is a square peg for the square hole.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Related

Download Daily Trust News App