Association urges massive investment in power sector

The Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC) has called for massive investment in the power sector to optimize the current generation capacity in the country.

The Executive Secretary of APGC, Dr Joy Ogaji, made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday.

She said that optimising power generation would mean utilising existing or available generations.

Ogaji added that this would also mean consuming what is available, and recovering unavailable capacities which currently stands at about 5,000MW.

The Executive Secretary said that there was the need for massive investment in transmission and distribution networks in the country to boost power supply.

She said Power Generation Companies (GenCos) have the capacity to increase their output, adding that increase in generation must be complemented by corresponding wheeling capacity by Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

 

