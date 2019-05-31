Association donates Sallah clothes to 513 orphans in Gombe

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lawanti Community Development Association has presented clothes to 513 orphans living in the village, to help them celebrate forthcoming Eid El-Fitr.

The ceremony took place at Lawanti village, about 21 kilometres away from Gombe metropolis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the association, Alhaji Abu Ubaida, said they decided to make the donation to put smile on the faces of the children.

He called on wealthy individuals in the community to assist orphans especially at the time of festivities like Sallah.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We should remember these orphans and children of less privileged children in the society when providing clothes for our children, especially during Sallah and other festivities.”

Abu Ubaida added that the association made such gestures every year during Sallah period to ease the hardship of the orphans and other needy people in the community.

In a remark, a lecturer with the Department of Geography at the Gombe State University, Malam Yusuf Ibrahim, commended the association for the kind gesture extended to the orphans.

Our correspondent reports that some of the orphans, who benefited, took turns to express their appreciation to the association for the annual assistance and made them wear new clothes on Sallah like other children, years after the demise of their parents.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App