Assembly crisis: No presidential directive for fresh proclamation — Obaseki

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki yesterday said there was no presidential directive to him for a fresh proclamation of the State House of Assembly.

Obaseki, in a statement by his spokesman, Crusoe Osagie, described as false a media report that such a directive was given to him.

“President Muhammadu Buhari that we know is a law-abiding leader who will not issue directives that contradict the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.

“The Nigerian Constitution 1999 as amended, mandates state governors to issue proclamation only once for the inauguration of their Houses of Assembly and the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has dutifully performed this function.”

“The publication is one of the many efforts by agents and hired sponsored by entrenched interests in the state whose stranglehold on the state’s resources has been displaced by the people-centric governance model of the Obaseki-led administration,” he said.

