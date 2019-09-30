Assembly calls for revocation of undeveloped estates in Abia

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a report by its Ad Hoc Committee that investigated the array of abandoned/undeveloped estates in the State, the Abia State House of Assembly in a resolution on Monday called on relevant authorities in the State to immediately revoke the title documents of the following housing estates: Ohobo Housing Estate, Ministry of Land Housing Estate and the Former Umuahia Main Market Housing Estate.

Presenting the report of the Ad Hoc Committee, the Chairman, Hon Solomon Akpulonu, said the estate developers concerned have among other lapses and infractions not shown sufficient capacity and sincerity to develop the estates in the general interest of Abians despite having taken possession of the lands for decades, but only for their selfish reasons, hence, the need to revoke them.

While ruling on the report which received an overwhelming support from Members of the 7th Abia State House of Assembly, the Speaker, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji MNSE, lamented situations where land speculators hoodwink authorities into signing off lands for them under the guise of developing estates for the housing needs of Abians using the well intentioned Public Private Partnership initiative of the state government as a vehicle to perpetrate their selfish activities.

“We as representatives of the people will no longer fold our arms and watch as land speculators swoop on Abia under the pretext of developing estates to meet the shelter needs of our people only to turn around to rip the government and people of their lands with little or no effort to develop such lands after several years of taking possession. Such practices will no longer be tolerated,” he said.

