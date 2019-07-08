Assault: Senator Abbo secures N5m bail

ADVERTISEMENT

The FCT Police Command has arraigned Senator Elisha Abbo (Adamawa North, PDP) before a Chief Magistrate Court in Zuba for allegedly assaulting a woman in a sex toy shop in the city.

The video of the senator assaulting the woman at the sex toy had led to widespread outrage.

The senator, who had tendered a televised apology for the incident, however pleaded not guilty on Monday when he was arraigned on a two-count charge of criminal use of force and criminal assault before the court.

Following his plea, the court, presided over by Senior Magistrate Abdullahi Ilellah, admitted him to bail in the sum of N5million.

The court also ordered him to present two competent sureties. The sureties, according to the court, must have verifiable addresses within the Federal Capital Territory.

The case was thereafter adjourned to July 18 for hearing.

The Officer in Charge of the Legal Department of the FCT Police Command, CSP James Idachaba, said the police hope to have concluded investigation into the matter before the next adjourned date.

