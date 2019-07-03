Assault: Apologise, your action ‘inexcusable’, Atiku berates Sen. Elisha

  1. Home
Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2019 General election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the viral video of Senator Elisha Abbo allegedly assaulting a woman.

He tweeted earlier today, describing the video as ‘sad’ and ‘inexcusable’.

Atiku who said he knows the senator quite well, urged him to publicly apologise and voluntarily report himself at a police station.

The video of the incident went viral on the social media on Tuesday showing Elisha assaulting a lady at a sex toy shop in Abuja.

Atiku further called on PDP and the Nigeria Police to take necessary disciplinary actions to ensure the law takes its full course.

Read Atiku’s tweet below:

