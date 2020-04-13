Assailants behead two villagers in Benue

ADVERTISEMENT

Assailants on Monday beheaded two young men in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

Our correspondent gathered that the victims were on motorcycle returning from Ologba village in Agatu to their own home in ObagajI, the headquarters of Agatu LGA when they were accosted by their killers on the way.

Council Chairman of Agatu, Usman Suleiman, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent by telephone, described the killing of the duo as a “very sad development.”

He said; “the two men were on motorbike when they were waylaid by their killers right within Agatu locality, their own locality.”

A relative of one of the victims, Oyaje Sule, told newsmen in Makurdi that his nephew, Oche Alaade and his friend were beheaded by the assailants on Monday while they were returning from a visit to Ologba village.

Sule said that the assailants ran off with the heads of their victims, adding that; “the two young men have been buried without their heads after their bodies were picked up.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Benue Command, DSP. Catherine Anene, said she was yet to get any report on the matter.

