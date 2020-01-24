Aspire to greater heights, Rotary urges students

ADVERTISEMENT

The Connect President of the Rotary Club of Abuja Maitama, Rotn. Eucheria Ekweozoh, yesterday urged students to aspire to be professionals in various fields.

Eucharia gave the advice at a career counselling session and dental hygiene advocacy at the Junior Secondary School, Dutsen Alhaji in Bwari Area Council of Abuja.

She said an educated society would develop faster than an illiterate type.

“The only key to a successful life is Education because it is the pivot of development in any society. With educated citizenry, a nation will have peace, experience growth and development and its social ills will be limited.

“I want to appeal to all of you to see this junior secondary school level as the beginning of your education. You must aspire to greater heights. This nation needs your service, you must put in your best,” she said.

Eucharia also urged Nigerians to prioritise dental health, saying “Like, in other climes, I’ll appeal to Nigerians to pay attention to their health, especially dental care which we have neglected.”

A dentist, Dr Zara Natalie Dilli, has urged Nigerians to pay attention to oral hygiene saying most diseases are contracted through oral process.

“You must pay attention to oral hygiene in order to avoid bacterial infection and oral diseases like periodontal (gum) diseases, dental caries (tooth decay), oral cancers, cleft lip and palate and noma.

“You must always brush your teeth at least twice a day to avoid infections,” Dilli urged.

