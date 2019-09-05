Aspirant wants APC to appoint substantive national secretary

ADVERTISEMENT

A chieftain of the APC, Barrister Muhammad Bello Mustapha, has urged the leadership of the party to act fast in appointing a national secretary for the party.

Mustapha, particularly called on the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) to ensure fairness and follow due process in appointing a national scribe to fill the vacant position.

According to him, the position has been vacant for more than six months, a development which he described as alien to the party constitution.

Mustapha, who is a former National Youth Leader of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari since 2003, said at a press briefing that the party needed to appoint a capable person to man the position to ensure wider acceptability of the APC across board.

“It is more than six months that he won the election and there is no law in the country that says the position can be manned by his former deputy in an acting capacity. So, it is high time the party, particularly the NWC, does the right thing to allow the party move forward and get wide ranging acceptability among Nigerians. That is my appeal to all and sundry,” Mustapha said.

Mustapha was the first runner up in the last APC convention to the former national scribe, Mai Mala Buni, who is now Governor of Yobe State.

