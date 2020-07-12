Aspirant sues to stop federal payment to 13 LGAs in Ebonyi

ADVERTISEMENT

An aspirant in the forthcoming local government elections in Ebonyi state, Onyibe Udeogu, has gone to court to stop federal payments to 13 council areas of Ebonyi.

Caretaker chairmen of 13 council areas and coordinators of 64 development centres in Ebonyi will be affected, if the court ruling comes through.

The caretaker chairmen were inaugurated by Ebonyi governor David Umahi on May 29 after the tenure of the previously elected chairmen expired.

Udeogu wants a federal high court in Abakiliki to stop the Accountant General of The Federation, Central Bank and Federal Ministry of Finance from releasing funds meant for the 13 local government areas to the chairmen and coordinators of the development centres.

Udeogu also wants the court to order the sack of the present caretaker chairmen.

Udeogu hails from Okpose Achara in Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi.

Among his asks, he wants the court to direct Ebonyi Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) to conduct election into the vacant positions in the 13 local government areas of the state.

The 13 caretaker chairman appeared as defendants in the suit, labelled No. FHC/AI/CS/58/2020.

Gov Umahi, EBSIEC, the state attorney-general and Ebonyi House of Assembly also appeared as defendants.

Also contained in the list of the 24 defendants were Commissioner for Local goverment and Chieftaincy matters 18th, Attorney general/ Accountant General of the federation (19th &20th defendants) Central Bank of Nigeria (21st defendant), Revenue and Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission(22nd defendant) Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (23rd defendant) and Federal Ministry of Finance (24th defendant)

The suit was filed on 30/6/2020 and was taken by Barr. Vincent Okechukwu and Esq. Ojo Ijelekhai and was made available to Daily Trust on Saturday.

