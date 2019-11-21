Asogwa, 7 other businesswomen featured in entrepreneurship book

ADVERTISEMENT

The story and tale of eight female entrepreneurs from different trades have been told in a book titled ‘Growing Up in Africa’ (The Beauty of Unemployment) by Gift Chidimma Nnamoko Orairu.

The book, which was launched on Tuesday in Lagos, showcased the women and how they overcame challenges to excel in their businesses over the years.

The women entrepreneurs are Dr Mrs StellaRita Awela Asogwa, Tania Tome, Enoh Sampson, Titi Ojo, Dr Faith Nyamakapa, Esther Akindure, Enitan Young Odogbola. Eight men were featured in the book as well.

Dr Mrs. StellaRita Awela Asogwa is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Macoriano Chinese Restaurant and Zarita Group which has employed about 30 staff.

She is a year 2000 graduate from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria with a Second Class Upper degree in Economics and a masters from a Business School in Netherlands, in 2015. Asogwa also has an honourary Doctorate from Janus University.

Her entrepreneurial journey started 10 years ago as a Mary Kay beauty consultant and then metamorphosed into Larita Beauty and Spa followed by Marcariona Chinese Restaurant with branches in Maitama, Wuse II and Gwarimpa.

“I am overwhelmed and feel highly honoured to be given the privilege of having my entrepreneurial story in the book ‘Growing up in Africa’. This will inspire me to do more as an entrepreneur,” Asogwa said.

While Tania Tome is the founder and CEO of Ecokaya, an Investment and advisory firm whose aim is to identify and develop business opportunities.

Author of the book and convener of the summit, Gift Chidimma Nnamoko Orairu, said the book is the life and tale of some successful African entrepreneurs who have made their mark in the sands of time.

The book launch, which was held alongside the New Africa Youth Africa Summit and Mentorship Award, honoured 200 mentors from all over Africa. The event was organised in partnership with the Australian Business School.

