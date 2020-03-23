Aso Rock Villa tightens screening over coronavirus

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidency has heightened the screening of visitors and staff at State House, Abuja.

The medical personnel at the Main Reception which served as the last entry point to various offices in the Presidential Villa on Monday wore face masks.

The personnel who rarely wear mask took the decision after the confirmation that 36 persons had tested positive to coronavirus in the country with one death.

The officials had continued to use digital thermometers to check body temperatures of guests and staff and hand sanitizers to disinfect their hands.

Stricter measures are expected ahead of tomorrow’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting as the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, now on self-isolation because of his close contact with the son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar tested positive to coronovairus, attended a meeting of National Economic Council (NEC) chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at Aso Rock along with fellow governors last Thursday.

The governor also attended last Wednesday’s meeting of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) held at its National Secretariat in Maitama, Abuja.

