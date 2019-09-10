Ashura: Shiites observe peaceful procession in Damaturu, Potiskum

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) known as Shiites have observed the Ashura mourning procession peacefully in Damaturu and Potiskum towns in Yobe state.

Daily Trust reports that both processions, observed on Tuesday morning, went peacefully in both towns.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Damaturu, the procession train of men, women and children begun around 9:30am along Potiskum – Gashua Bye-pass and ended without any breach of law and order.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Our correspondent revealed that the security operatives were at the other end of the town – Maiduguri road – when the crowd carried out their religious rites.

In Potiskum, one of the Shiites stronghold in Nigeria, the procession started around 7:10am at Misau road and terminated at Ari Kime junction.

Ibrahim El-Tafseer, the spokesman of the movement, said his outing along with multitude of followers was to sacrifice their lives for Imam Hussein (AS), the Grandson of the Holy Prophet that was killed.

“We have been doing this procession peacefully for the last 25 years, not only in Potiskum but the entire globe, and we will not stop.

“Soldiers and other security operatives came to disperse us but it was later because the procession was already terminated at Ari Kime,” he said

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App