Ashleigh Barty withdraws from Eastbourne International

World number one Ashleigh Barty has withdrawn from the Nature Valley International tournament at Eastbourne with a right arm injury.

The 23-year-old Australian said she needs to “rest and recover” before Wimbledon begins on 1 July.

Barty won her first singles Grand Slam at the French Open earlier in June and became world number one after claiming the title in Birmingham on Sunday.

“It’s an injury we’ve had to manage since I was 16 years old,” she said.

“When I have a spike in load it comes up – it’s a bone stress injury and I need to look after it, particularly in these first few days. We know how to manage it but it’s important to get on top of it straight away.”

