AshakaCem donates ICT centre, schools to host communities

The management of Ashaka Cement Company, a subsidiary of Lafarge Holcim, has commissioned an ICT centre, schools, women skills acquisition centre and cottage hospital built and equipped for its host communities.

The Managing Director of the company, Alhaji Ibrahim Aminu, disclosed this at the AshakaCem’s 2019 Community Day held at the Gombe State Polytechnic, Bajoga in Funakaye LGA of the state.

He said the projects were executed for its host communities located near the cement plant at Ashaka in Funakaye LGA and its Coalmine at Maiganga town in Akko LGA of the state.

According to him, the projects include CBT JAMB Centre at the state Polytechnic in Bajoga; block of two classrooms each at Jalingo; Gube and Bulagaidam communities respectively.

Others are women Skills Acquisition Centre for Bage community, electrification project for Bulturi community and a Cottage Hospital at Maiganga village.

Alhaji Aminu added that in 2019, the company awarded scholarship to 50 students of tertiary institutions selected from the host communities, in addition to 75 youths who have benefitted from skills acquisition, capacity enhancement and employability programmes.

“We have provided bursary to 50 students and also graduated and provided 75 beneficiaries of skills acquisition training with starter packs to enable them set up businesses from the trade they learnt,” he said.

The managing director added that the AshakaCem was collaborating with the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in the area of agricultural development, to develop an intervention that would address challenges of poverty, food security and climate change.

He said over 600 farmers have so far been trained for the programme from seven of their host communities.

In a remark, the Emir of Funakaye, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Kwairanga, commended the AshakaCem for the numerous projects it has executed for the host communities.

He also called on the government to complete the various abandoned roads projects in Bajoga town and also expedite action on the ongoing rehabilitation work on Gombe-Bajoga-Potiskum highway.

