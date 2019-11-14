ASD, Shari’ah judge released after two nights in Police detention

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN) Chairman, Alhaji Sani Dauda, popularly known as ASD ‎who was arrested by the police for allegedly giving his daughter out in marriage has been released after two nights in detention.

Also, the Magajin Gari Shari’ah court judge, who consummated the marriage Multala Nasir Almistry and the son of ASD were all released on Wednesday, our reporter learnt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Trust reported that they were arrested on Monday and detained at the Special Anti-Robbery Squad ‎office of the Kaduna State Police Command.

ADVERTISEMENT How Nigeria Men Now Naturally and permanently boost their bedroom performance and regain confidence

One of the family members of ASD, who didn’t want to be mentioned, confirmed his release‎ to our reporter on Thursday. “Yes they were released on Wednesday but we will made official comment soon,” he said.

Our reporter also gathered that on Tuesday the High Court in Kaduna gave an order for the three persons to be released from detention on bail.

One of the counsels to ASD, Barrister Maxwell Kyon, ‎who address newsmen in Kaduna, said the police authorities were served with the court order restraining them from further arresting his clients and described the action of the police as unfortunate, saying it’s only in Nigeria things like this happen.

“The order is hereby granted restraining the respondents, the Inspector General of Police and the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police from taking any steps inimical to the determination of the motion on notice.

“The order of injunction ‎was also granted by the court restraining the respondents from arresting, detaining or in any other manner infringing on the rights of 4 (ASD’s daughter) and 6 (Nusaiba’s new husband) applicants in respect to this matter pending the determination of the motion on notice,” he said.

He exonerated his clients from any wrongdoing, saying the daughter (Nusaiba) was already divorced before she remarried and had her divorced certificates from a Sharia court in Tudun Wada.

It could be recalled that ASD and two others were arrested at the instance of his daughter’s estranged husband who kicked against her new marriage.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App