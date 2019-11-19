ASD: Muslim League raises alarm over incarceration of citizens by Police

ADVERTISEMENT

The Muslim League for Accountability (MULAN) has appealed to the Ministers of Police Affairs and Justice as well as the National Assembly to ascertain the veracity of the claim that many innocent citizens are being detained and incarcerated in police custody without adherence to constitutional provisions and other laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The association disclosed this while reacting to the arrest of Alhaji Sani Dauda (ASD), his son, Shehu Sani and a Sharia’h Court Judge, Imam Murtala Nasir by armed policemen, in a statement issued in Kaduna on Tuesday and signed by the Executive Director, Yusuf Yakubu Arrigasiyyu.

He further appealed to the ministers and the National Assembly to institute a committee with a view to investigating the alleged abuse of office by the Inspector General of Police which led to the arrest of the victims with impunity.

He said MULAC is concerned that the action of the Nigerian Police has clearly pointed out towards the possibility of incarceration of innocent citizens in police custody with impunity, saying otherwise a renowned man will not be arrested and detained illegally knowing full well that such actions cannot be swept under the carpet.

He noted that the action should not be condoned in a democratic and civilized nation like Nigeria, particularly by an organisation whose mandate is to ensure adherence to law and order.

