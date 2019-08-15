As we wait for governance to commence

Nigerians are increasingly conscious that they urgently need to be governed. The general feeling in the country is that we have not been governed for an extremely long time and the consequences are the spread on insecurity, growing poverty and misery and significant decline in social provisioning as education and health in particular are only…

This content is for subscribers only.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin