…As Rigasa residents storm Assembly, seek end to kidnapping, armed robbery

ADVERTISEMENT

Some residents of Rigasa Community of Igabi Local Government Area of the state on Monday stormed the state House of Assembly, urging the lawmakers to end kidnapping and armed robbery in their communities.

The protesters displayed placards ‎ with inscription that read; “End kidnapping in Rigasa and environs” Stop kidnapping in Rigasa community” “ Change Rigasa policemen,” among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protesters arrived the House around 11:am, when some government officials were making budget presentations.

Daily Trust observed that the protesters led by one Barrister Sani Shehu Sunusi ‎were barred by security men at the gate as they continued to shout; “we want to sleep in our homes like any other citizen”.‎

One of the protesters, Isma’il Ahmad, said about 50 of their community members were currently in the custody of kidnappers.

He said a pregnant woman is among those abducted and urged the lawmakers to do everything possible to tackle the problem.

“We are only here to make our grievances known to our lawmakers and not to attack anybody. Our community is under siege because we don’t sleep and we want to sleep like any other person. Many of our people are in the custody of kidnappers as we speak,” he said.

The protesters also handed over a letter to the representative of the Speaker of the House of Assembly, the ‎Deputy Majority Leader, Shehu Yunusa Pambeguwa, who pleaded with them to be patient.

He said the state government and lawmakers are doing everything possible to provide security in the state. He said his biological father and a lawmaker in the Assembly were victims of kidnapping and as such knows how they feel.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App