As new school year starts, UNESCO harps on children left out

UNESCO has issued a statement saying, as bells ring in many parts of the world this month for the start of a new school year, it was calling on everyone not to lose sight of those left out.

The statement, signed by Senior Communications and Advocacy Specialist Kate Redman, said the organisation was co-organising a global conference with the Colombian Ministry of Education on September 11-13 to mark the 25th anniversary of the Salamanca Statement, a key declaration on inclusion and education.

The conference will look at the bottlenecks and policy solutions toward helping all children realize their right to quality education, no matter their background and the factors that may deny that right, such as gender, wealth, migration status or disability.

In addition, three activities are being launched in the buildup to the forthcoming Global Education Monitoring (GEM) Report published by UNESCO on inclusion and education and due in March, 2020.

First, a global survey addressed to teachers, parents and students aims to assess what they think of inclusion and education: whether they believe it desirable and under what conditions. It is accessible in multiple languages.

Second, a call is inviting nominations of champions of inclusive education around the world, whether they be pupils, teachers, parents, activists, schools, politicians or NGOs. Champions of inclusion are fundamental to change mindsets and fight prejudice or misinformation, at the school, local or national level.

Lastly, a new photo contest is challenging participants to come up with the best photo on inclusion and education; this will be awarded $500 and will be featured in the 2020 GEM Report and in the media.

Manos Antoninis, Director, GEM Report, UNESCO has said: “We need to rally new energies and call on countries to go the extra mile to help children still excluded from quality education.

“Images that encapsulate the respect and understanding which grows when students of diverse abilities and backgrounds learn together can speak far louder than words. We look forward to seeing what talented photographers submit.”

