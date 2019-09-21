As motorists experience nightmare on Minna-Suleja highway

ADVERTISEMENT

Travellers and motorists on the Minna-Suleja highway last week had a hellish time getting to their respective destinations. Two failed portions of the ever busy highway between Paiko Junction and Farin-Doki led to a gridlock that refused to ease for days.

Although gridlocks are common sights on the 92 kilometres road due to its deplorable state, motorists and travellers were unanimous that the experience of Thursday, September 12 to Monday 16 was unpleasantly frightening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Trust Saturday learnt that the portion near Farin-Doki gave way following days of downpour, creating deep gullies on the already damaged road. The situation worsened when a tanker which attempted to navigate through the gullies fell, thereby blocking the road entirely.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

An attempt to create a diversion through the Farin-Doki axis failed as the entire area sits on a Fadama and with persistent rain, the area was flooded. The situation created a gridlock that stretched up to five kilometers. Motorists who got to the failed portion early became stuck as they could not proceed with their journey or turn back to Minna.

Those who got wind of the development had to take an alternative route through Gwada which is also in deplorable condition.

The state chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Alhaji Garba Musa Bala Kontagora, told our correspondent that his members slept in their vehicles before an access could be created the following day with Road Safety and VIO officials, as well as volunteers, who battled to ensure free traffic flow. He said despite the effort, the chaotic situation continued for days.

The situation triggered rise in fares charged by commercial drivers. The Minna-Suleja fare which used to be N1000, jumped to N1,500, while Minna-Utako increased from N1,500 to N2000.

Some travellers who spoke to our correspondent decried the man-hours wasted during the period and high charges by commercial drivers. Juliet Adama, who was heading to Minna from Kubwa in the FCT for her post UTME at the Federal University of Technology (FUT), said she had to beg a commercial motorcyclist to take her to Paiko Junction to enable her meet up with her examination. Also, Adamu Usman, a truck driver said he spent two days on a spot before the road became relatively accessible.

Worried by the development, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello had to direct the state ministry of works and infrastructural development to carry out emergency repairs on the failed portion. Stakeholders said the incident was just waiting to happen, adding that the Minna-Suleja Road is symptomatic of the decay and dilapidation which the federal roads across the state is noted for.

Niger has the highest number of federal roads in the country but none of them is motorable thereby putting so much pressure on Minna-Suleja highway. The permanent secretary, ministry of works and infrastructural development, Engr Abubakar Sadiq Balarabe, said the activities of heavy duty vehicles which resorted to the popular highway because of the state of Mokwa-Bokani-Tegina-Kagara-Birinin Gwari and Lambata-Lapai-Agaie-Bida roads which are also in bad shape, have compounded an already dire situation.

According to him, like all federal roads in the state, the Minna-Suleja highway is old and obsolete with the capacity and structure already down. “The design life of the road has already been surpassed and requires redesign and reconstruction,” he explained, adding that the federal government was aware that the road has outlived its life span and that was why it awarded a contract for its reconstruction but lack of fund had stalled the project.

Daily Trust Saturday learnt that works on the road has been on for the past nine years, having been awarded in 2010 with its condition deteriorating as the years roll by. The contract, which is being handled by Salini Nigeria Limited, is in two phases with the first section stretching 40 kilometers from Dikko Junction. The first phase which includes provision of dual carriageway cost N9, 951,051,335.18.

The second phase on the other hand, includes the construction of a new carriageway from where the phase one stops up to Chanchaga Bridge and the reconstruction of the existing carriageway from Dikko Junction to the same spot, as well as the rehabilitation to the Minna city gate.

With the slow pace of work, due to inadequate funding and due to the importance of the road, the state government decided to intervene by first rehabilitating part of the road which always gives way due to pressure from the heavy duty vehicles. The permanent secretary said the state government has to embark on holistic reconstruction of part of the road.

According to him, Lambata-Kwakuti covering about 30 kilometers has been reconstructed, while works on the Kwakuti-Kakaaki is already ongoing. He said the scope of the ongoing reconstruction by the state government will cover up to Minna, the state capital.

Our correspondent observed that work on the failed portion which led to the latest gridlock has reached advanced stage. The permanent secretary says the state government is contemplating deployment of weighbridges across all roads with a view to checking overloading by heavy duty vehicles and the consequent effect on roads.

He said overloading by heavy duty vehicles accelerates the rate of deterioration of road pavements, while appealing to the federal government to hasten the works on the road and those of Lambata-Lapai-Bida, Yauri-Kontagora-Makera and also reconstruction o the Tegina-Kaduna-Brinin Gwari in order to ease the pressure on Minna-Suleja Road.

However, the Federal Controller of Works in the state, Engr Iheanacho Umeh, acknowledged that paucity of fund had earlier stalled the project but said the federal government is doing all it can to complete all ongoing projects across the state. According to him, as at last week, the federal ministry of works reached out to Salini which is handling the project to avail it with progress works and cash flow required to complete the phase one before the next rainy season, adding that the contractor has submitted the report.

He stated that the contractor has covered 26.7 out of the 40 kilometers target for phase one and achieved 78.87 completion. He said for the second phase, the contractor has covered 27 kilometers on rehabilitation of the existing carriageway, while clearance and earthworks have be done on the new carriageway.

He also explained that like, the first phase, the ministry has asked for the scope of works and cash flow required for the second phase, which has been submitted.

Umeh noted that contrary to notion that the federal government is doing nothing on roads in Niger; five contracts are ongoing in addition to three others recently announced. But many have argued that the federal government is biting more than it can chew, while urging it to expedite action on the existing contracts.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App