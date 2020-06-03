…as Kano IPMAN promises to comply with new price regime

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Kano chapter has instructed its members to immediately comply with the revised fuel pump price band announced on Monday by the PPPRA.

The directive to the association members was contained in a press statement signed by the state’s IPMAN chairman, Alhaji Bashir Danmalam.

According to the chairman, the association has held consultations with all its members and it was agreed that they adhere to the latest pricing regime by adopting N123.50 per litre as the ceiling price.

“In Kano today, the association had asked all marketers under the chapter’s jurisdiction to comply with the new price modulation advice by making sure no one sells above the approved ceiling price of N123.50 a litre,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Danmalam further assured the public of a steady supply and distribution of petroleum products at all times and in all circumstances across the state.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App