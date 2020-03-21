AS GLOBAL DEATH TOLL TOPS 10,000: Mosques offer prayers against spread of coronavirus

ADVERTISEMENT

Abuja, Lagos Int’l Airports to close soon – Minister

WAEC suspends 2020 examination

Kano, Maiduguri, Abakaliki to get testing centres

NAFDAC approves Chloroquine for clinical trials

Nigeria adds Austria, Sweden to restricted countries

Family of 5 quarantined in Nasarawa

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said the protection of Nigerians from the Coronavirus (Covid-19) is the current priority of his administration.

He spoke as the number of deaths worldwide from the coronavirus pandemic exceeded 10,000, according to an AFP tally based on official data as at 10:30 GMT yesterday.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in Nigeria and West African Sub-region yesterday announced the suspension of the year 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates earlier scheduled to commence on April 6, 2020.

This came as more schools, including primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions of learning in various parts of the country were shut as a preventive measure against the virus in the country.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said Abuja and Lagos international airports would soon be closed to international flights, coming a day after the Federal Government shut Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, and the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

Globally, 10,080 deaths have been reported, most of them in Europe with 4,932 and Asia with 3,431 deaths. Italy is worst affected with 3,405 deaths, followed by China with 3,248, and Iran with 1,433.

President Buhari while receiving the management of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) in State House, Abuja, renewed his administration’s commitment to the welfare of Nigerians, especially with the current global developments.

“I am pleased that you are working with the Ministry of Health on protecting our citizens from Covid-19 virus. You must work to guarantee the safety and security of our pilgrims. As a government, this is now a key priority for us. I therefore enjoin you to ensure that adequate medical provisions and other welfare requirements are afforded our pilgrims,” he also said in a statement issued yesterday by his media aide, Garba Shehu.

Buhari, who said he was pleased with the operations of NAHCON so far, especially the reduction to up to 15 per cent in hajj fares, however, warned them against sacrificing quality for safety and comfort of pilgrims.

The NAHCON chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, who said the Saudi government had given some concessions to Nigerians, assured that he was in discussions with the Federal Ministry of Health on the Covid-19 pandemic as the commission aligns itself with government positions in tackling the scourge.

NMA orders striking doctors back to work

All medical associations that have declared industrial action against their management are to suspend their strike and report to their duty posts to help check spread of the coronavirus, the Nigerian Medical Association directed yesterday.

It came after resident doctors in Abuja, Enugu, Gombe, Kaduna and the NMA in Cross River declared strike to push for demands.

The NMA said it would take over the dispute and interact with the different organs/agencies of government.

“In this regards ARDs of FCTA, Gombe, ESUT-Parklane and Kaduna as well as NMA Cross Rivers are directed to report back to work and treat Nigerians.

“This gesture is geared to treat fellow Nigerians notwithstanding the inhuman treatment meted on our members nationwide.”

But NMA says it will not hesitate to take actions against government organs/agencies that “fail to reciprocate this gesture by honouring agreements with their workers after containing this COVID-19 scourge.”

NCAA restricts international flights to Abuja, Lagos

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has said all international flights into the country should be restricted to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, in a letter to airline operators dated March 19, said the directive was as a result of the federal government’s travel ban on 13 countries.

Nuhu said the directive would take effect from 12am on Saturday, March 21.

According to him, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu and Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, would be closed to all international flights.

Lagos, Abuja airports should be closed – Minister

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, says the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos should also be closed as part of measures taken to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Sirika, while fielding questions from State House correspondents yesterday, said the five international airports should have been closed instead of singling out three.

The minister, who was asked to explain the reason why the international airports in Lagos and Abuja were exempted by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, said: “Well, I think differently, this is my individual perspective. At some points, these airports must be closed, this is my opinion. But like I said, there is Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to which I am a member. But certainly and definitely at some point, these airports must be closed (Abuja and Lagos), all of them in Nigerian will be closed. I think it is the safest thing to do because these things, they multiply exponentially.

“But I can guarantee you that sooner than later the airports will be closed. We would close down these airports and we would issue the necessary notices to airmen as to what time they would be closed. I think it will be very soon. It is better safe than sorry and I think in my opinion, this is my personal opinion, if you want to catch a fish empty the water.”

FG adds Austria, Sweden to restricted countries

The Federal Government yesterday added Australia and Sweden to the list of countries with high-risk burden of coronavirus. The addition brought the number of countries placed under restriction by Nigeria to 15.

The government had already ordered the restriction of travel from 16 countries, each with more than 1,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 to prevent the spread of cases imported into Nigeria.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, disclosed this while giving an update on the coronavirus in Abuja.

He said arrivals from all the countries would be subjected to supervised isolation in form of follow up to be conducted by the Port Health Services and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control with an option of testing.

He said, “According to our national case definition, we have identified two more high-risk countries, Austria and Sweden, who were added in the last 24 hours. We are also including COVID-19 testing in our routine surveillance for influenza-like illness.”

The minister also advised people who returned to the country to book hotel accommodation and isolate themselves if they had no conducive place to do so without making contact.

Extend surveillance to all borders—NIDS

The Nigerian Infectious Diseases Society has called for the extension of surveillance to all land and sea borders and for coronavirus laboratories to extend to all 36 states.

In a statement, it said the likelihood of importation of the virus was not limited to air travel and each geopolitical zone needs to have at least one laboratory able to test for coronavirus.

“As a matter of urgency, the FGN, in conjunction with state governments, should establish at least one functional and appropriately equipped isolation facility in every state of the Federation,” said Dimie Ogoina, president of NIDS.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in Nigeria and West African Sub-region has put on hold the conduct of the year 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates earlier scheduled to commence on April 6, 2020.

The postponement of WASSCE was announced in a statement by the Head of National Office (HNO), Mr. Patrick E. Areghan, who said that the decision was a demonstration of the organisation’s concern and support for the various protocols being put in place by the Federal and state governments of Nigeria and governments of the other member countries to check the spread of the disease.

“Consequently, the earlier released timetable for the conduct of the examination is hereby suspended until further notice,” he said while he assured all candidates, schools presenting candidates for the examination and other stakeholders that the decision would be reviewed once the health situation improves.

Family of 5 quarantined in Nasarawa as more states close schools

The Ministry of Education in Nasarawa State yesterday ordered the closure of public schools to prevent spread of the virus.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hajiya Fati Jimaita Sabo, gave the order at an emergency meeting with directors, Chief Evaluation Officers and the Association of Nigerian Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS).

“Following the growing concern and gradual spread of coronavirus popularly known as COVID19, the state Ministry of Education Science and Technology, has directed principals of public secondary Schools in the state to complete their second term examinations latest Thursday, March 26, 2020, and proceed for vocation,” she said.

The Nasarawa State government said yesterday that it had quarantined a family of five at the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi for suspected Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The state Commissioner for Health, Ahmed Yahaya, stated this at a press conference in Lafia, the state capital.

He said the five family members who arrived Keffi from Ogun State on Thursday showed some symptoms similar to that of coronavirus, they voluntarily brought themselves forward for isolation.

Yahaya said blood samples of the five had been taken to the National Disease Control Centre in Abuja for test, the result of which he said would be ready today. He said the family would remain in isolation pending when the results are released.

Surveillance upgraded at IDP camps in Borno

With no coronavirus case yet recorded in Borno State, weekly Muslim congregational prayer sessions were held in hundreds of Juma’at mosques across the state yesterday.

The state Ministry of Health has also unveiled plans to mount motorized awareness creation campaigns across the IDP camps to prevent spread of the virus there.

The Muslim faithful in Maiduguri, the state capital yesterday attended their full-time Friday congregational prayers.

Mosques like the Maiduguri Central Mosque at the Shehu of Borno’s Palace, El-Ansar Mosque, Indimi Mosque, Maisaje Mosque and other prominent Juma’at mosques were full to capacity despite the spread of COVID-19.

The highpoint of preaching by clerics in the mosques centered on fervent prayers by the faithful against all diseases, especially the diseases of the end time.

Our correspondents gathered that there were no preventive measures on worshippers at many mosques visited or made contacts shortly before and after the congregational prayer.

Meanwhile, as part of what the state Commissioner of Health, Dr. Salihu Kwayabura, described as heightened surveillance on IDP camps, his ministry has concluded plans to train health workers for the campaigns.

Briefing newsmen on the ministry’s preparedness yesterday in Maiduguri, Dr. Kwayabura said the heightened surveillance on IDP camps was in collaboration with the state ministries of education, transport and women affairs as well as the state emergency management agency.

The commissioner said the state government had prepared the Brigadier Abba Kyari Memorial Hospital, Maiduguri as the isolation center for corona virus outbreak.

Juma’at prayers held in Kaduna despite govt’s directive

Friday congregational prayers held in most parts of Kaduna city yesterday, despite a government directive to religious leaders to suspend all religious gatherings including the Juma’at prayers.

The directive also placed a ban on any assembly of more than 50 persons until further notice, stressing that it was based on public health expert advice.

Daily Trust reports that the statement signed by Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, was circulated in Kaduna at 12:26 when most Muslims had already converged at the various Juma’at mosques and were preparing for the Juma’at prayers.

It was gathered that the statement did not stop prayers at the Abubakar Gumi market Juma’at Mosque and Yahaya Road Juma’at Mosque by 1pm, neither did it discourage the spiritual activity at the Sultan Bello Mosque and Bida road Juma’at Mosque at 1:30pm.

Faruk Shuaibu who prayed at the Abubakar Gumi market Juma’at mosque said he was aware of the directive before he left for the mosque, adding that it was issued too late.

Mohammed Shehu who prayed at Bida road around 1:30pm faulted the state government for issuing such a directive late. “It came late, I was on my way to the Mosque when I heard about it but there was no point turning back.”

At the Yahaya Road Juma’at mosque, the imam prayed for citizens of the country and the globe against the pandemic.

Juma’at prayers at the Kano Road Mosque which held around 2pm also had the usual crowd according to Badamasi Adamu who was at the Mosque.

However, our correspondent gathered that Juma’at prayers did not take place at Ansar-ud-deen, Nawarul Failat Mosques and Nurudeen Mosques because a directive by the Ansar-ud-deen Society of Nigeria had been issued for suspension of Friday prayers in the early hours of Friday.

Based on the state government’s statement, its decision to suspend all religious and social gatherings in the state was aimed at reducing the chances of spreading COVID-19. The directive followed the government’s containment measures that closed down all schools including nursery and primary schools, secondary schools and all tertiary institutions in the state effective Monday, March 23, 2020 for 30 days.

Partial compliance with ban on Juma’at prayers in Lagos

The ban on religious gatherings in Lagos recorded partial compliance yesterday, findings by Daily Trust on Saturday indicated.

Major mosques in Lagos including the Lagos State Secretariat Mosque (LSSM), Alausa, Lagos Central Mosque and Lagos House of Assembly Central Mosque were shut down yesterday in compliance with the order of the state government banning religious gatherings of over 50 people.

Our correspondent learnt that the Lagos Secretariat Central Mosque which was always a beehive of activities every Friday was shut to worshippers.

Sources said many worshippers who came to observe the prayers were turned back as all the gates entering the mosque were shut.

Similarly, Lekki Community Central Mosque did not observe the Friday prayers as it earlier announced immediately after the state government announced the decision. Our correspondent reports that many people prayed in their respective offices and homes around Ikeja instead of going to regular central mosques.

Other sources however claimed that some Central Mosques observed the Juma’at service without using the Public Address System (PAS) which would have attracted more people.

It was also observed that some Muslim faithful prayed at the mosque in the neighbourhoods where the congregation is not up to the limited number (50) announced by the government.

Speaking with our correspondent, the Chief Imam of Lagos House of Assembly Central Mosque, Dr. Abdullateef AbdulHakeem who earlier announced on his social media page that the Juma’at service would not hold urged the Muslim faithful to comply with the government’s directive.

Emir of Gwandu advises subjects on personal hygiene

The Emir of Gwandu, Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar, has urged the general public to take personal hygiene seriously in order to check spread of the coronavirus in the country.

He made the call yesterday when the wife of the Kebbi State governor, Doctor Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, visited him in his palace for sensitization on coronavirus, saying personal hygiene was easy to maintain particularly, amongst the Muslim faithful for the fact that they perform abolition five times a day. The monarch also advised his subjects to remain righteous as God punishes any society that goes astray.

Ilorin emirate seeks God’s intervention

The Ilorin Emirate yesterday organised a prayer session seeking God’s intervention on the coronavirus pandemic.

The special prayer which was held at the Ilorin Juma’at Central Mosque was at the instance of the Emir of Ilorin, Alhsji Ibrahim Sulu- Gambari.

The Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Mohammed Bashir Salihu, led the prayer and was assisted by other prominent clerics, including the Imam Imale, Sheikh Abdullahi AbdulHamid.

Imam Salihu recommended special prayers for Muslims to say at specific periods of the day in order to get rid of Covid 19. He beseeched God to save humanity from the pandemic and other killer diseases.

Plateau

The Plateau State government has ordered the closure of all schools in the state from pre-primary to tertiary level as a precautionary measure against spread of the corona virus disease.

A statement from the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Danladi Atu, said the closure takes effect from today, March 21, 2020.

He advised citizens of the state to take personal hygiene seriously and adhere to all the guidelines issued by medical experts.

Rivers

The Rivers State government has also closed all schools in the state and directed all religious organisations to restrict their activities as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a state-wide broadcast yesterday, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike said that the action was taken in the interest of the state. The closure affects public and private primary, secondary and tertiary institutions.

Osun

The Osun State government has banned all gatherings that would bring together 50 or more persons in the same place. Governor Adegboyega Oyetola declared the ban in a press statement made available to Daily Trust Saturday by his spokesman, Ismail Omipidan.

The governor said the measure was with immediate effect and would be in place until further notice.

He noted that the ban affects all schools, churches, mosques, nightclubs and sports arenas among others.

Delta

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has also directed the closure of all primary, secondary and tertiary schools in the state for 30 days with effect from Thursday, March 26, 2020 over the Coronavirus pandemic.

Okowa, who gave the directive in a state broadcast in Asaba yesterday, said the closure of schools for 30 days in the first instance was aimed at preventing possible spread of the virus.

Taraba monitors movement at airport, parks, borders

The Taraba State government has ordered surveillance of people coming into the state through the airport, motor parks and land borders.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Innocent Vakkai, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on measures taken by the state government on the coronavirus. He said health personnel were dispatched to the Jalingo Airport and motor parks to monitor people coming to the state.

OAU closes, suspends conferences

The authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, have announced the closure of the university until further notice.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Abiodun Olarewaju told Daily Trust that the closure was in compliance with the directive from the federal government as announced by the Minister of Education, Alhaji Adamu Adamu.

Olarewaju said all students were directed to proceed on break, and those in the university’s halls of residence had been asked to vacate their hostels and go home. According to him, students are expected to be leaving their hostels and the campus beginning from Monday, March 23, 2020, latest by 5:00pm.”

Olarewaju said the Vice Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, also announced the suspension of all local, national and international conferences, seminars or workshops, scheduled to hold in the university until further notice.

Iwu heads Imo COVID–19 c’ttee

A former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Maurice Iwu, has been appointed the chairman of a nine-man committee on Coronavirus in Imo State.

A statement signed by Governor Hope Uzodinma gave the names of Dr. Okey Austin of the state Ministry of Health as Secretary, Dr. Kingsley Achigbu, Uduji Uchenna and Duru Chukwuma as members. Other members are Prof. Isuah Ibe, Miss Nkem Chioma Iyere, Dr. Chimezie Iwuala and the chairman of the state chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Damian Duruewuru.

How Chinese caused a stir

There was a mild drama yesterday at the Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, office of the Nigerian Immigration Service, when a Chinese woman fell down in one of the offices and started vomiting.

It was learnt that the woman was among the numerous passport seekers who visited the office.

It was learnt those who were present at the open office when the incident occurred including policemen and military personnel took to their heels on sighting the woman.

A worker who did not wish to be named said the hall became empty a few minutes after the incident occurred. As at 5pm emergency health workers had not arrived the office while heavily armed immigration officers were seriously guarding her.

LASU shifts convocation ceremony

The management of Lagos State University (LASU) has postponed indefinitely, its 24th convocation ceremony earlier scheduled for March 20th – 27, 2020.

The decision was taken as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic and the resolution of the federal and state governments to discourage the gathering of people in public places.

The management in a statement issued by the Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations at LASU, Ademola Adekoya regrets every inconvenience the postponement might cause all our graduating students, awardees, family, friends and other stakeholders of the university.

The former emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi II, was to chair the convocation lecture of the university themed ‘The future of developing economies in a digital world’.

Panic buying for chloroquine

As the number of coronavirus disease cases ( COVID-19) continue to increase in the country and globally, many Nigerians have commenced panic buying of hand sanitizers and chloroquine tablets. This has made the two commodities very scarce.

Findings by Daily Trust yesterday revealed that many Nigerians went from one pharmacy and patent medicine shops to the other in search of hand sanitisers and choloroquine to no avail. A patent medicine vendour who craved anonymity said he sold so many packs in the last two days and that he ran out of stock.

Nigeria had some years ago banned chloroquine for malaria treatment. The National Council on Health had banned monotherapies like chloroquine for the treatment of malaria because they were not effective and usually led to resistance. Malaria monotherapy treatment include the use of a single medication or drug.

Daily Trust learnt that while many Nigerians grew interested in purchasing chloroquine following reports on ongoing clinical trials on COVID- 19 treatment, it grew to panic buying since Thursday following the speech of President Donald Trump of the United States of America on the efficacy of chloroquine.

In Lagos , the demand for chloroquine, soared a few hours after President Trump said the drug had been approved to treat COVID-19, Daily Trust reports.

Inspite of the fact that lot of fact checks have revealed that Trump erred in saying FDA has approved chloroquine for COVID-19 treatment, many Nigerians are unaware about this and have been sharing the news and video amongst themselves and buying chloroquine .

Some have been putting calls to each other asking how many packs they should store for COVID-19 and what dosage they can take before infection to prevent it or to get cured in case they got infected.

While the medicines are being used in clinical trials and in some experimental use, the FDA has not officially endorsed them as safe and effective against COVID-19.

NAFDAC approves chloroquine production for clinical trial

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has approved the production of chloroquine for clinical trials on COVID19.

Director-General of the agency, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, made the announcement on Friday at the NAFDAC headquarters in Lagos.

She said that NAFDAC was not approving chloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19 but for clinical trials to find treatment for the virus.

She said: “NAFDAC is not approving chloroquine as a product that has can be used for coronavirus because there is no submission to us for registration but because it is under clinical trials, NAFDAC approves medicines meant for clinical trials.

“Therefore the medicine is being approved just for the clinical trials,” Adeyeye said.

She called on researchers interested in doing a clinical trial on Chloroquine to approach approved outlets.

She said that a drug company has been given an approval to produce chloroquine in batches.

“Right now, we have asked one company to make a batch of Chloroquine for the purpose of clinical trial,” she added.

Scarce hand sanitisers in Abuja

Mrs Ojuola, a civil servant said she went to many pharmacies including a popular one in Wuse two in Abuja but couldn’t find any hand sanitizer to buy. She later drove to Life Camp where a particular pharmacy told her N10,000 for a size that shouldn’t be more than N2,500 on a normal day. She said she left for home frustrated.

Nigeria experiencing influx of imported COVID-19 cases –FG

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire has said that the country was experiencing an influx of imported COVID-19 cases by travellers, including returning Nigerians.

He made the disclosure yesterday while briefing newsmen in Abuja.

The minister also announced that government was working towards establishing COVID-19 testing centres in Abakaliki, Kano and Maiduguri to expand the testing centres which were only five and inadequate for the country.

Self-isolate, Lagos Health Commissioner tells international travellers

The Commissioner for health, Lagos state, Prof Akin Abayomi has advised passengers aboard Virgin Atlantic flight VS411 and Lufthansa Flight LH568 which arrived Lagos on March 13, 2020 as well as Turkish flight TK625 which arrived Lagos on March 14, 2020 to self-isolate.

He said the passengers were at risk of COVID-19 as some passengers on that flight has tested positive to the coronavirus disease.

Prof Abayomi on Friday advised individuals who have had a travel history to a high-risk country or have had contact with someone with COVID-19, to isolate for 14 days.

Meanwhile, the Senior Special Assistant to Lagos Governor on Health, Dr Oreoluwa Finnih urged people against massive consumption of chloroquine as a measure to fight coronavirus. She said hospitals now receive patients suffering from chloroquine poisoning.

