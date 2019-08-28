As Customs continues joint security exercise… Economic activities grounded in many border communities

ADVERTISEMENT

Cross border transactions have been made more difficult as the Nigeria Customs Service conducts joint border security exercise, Daily Trust reports.

This is barely a week after commercial activities came to a halt following the sudden closure of the Seme border in Lagos State over the exercise code named ‘Ex-Swift Response’ which involves other security agencies.

The Customs Service had explained that the exercise was part of measures to secure Nigeria’s land and maritime borders. Its Public Relations Officer, Deputy Comptroller Joseph Attah, had in a statement said that the exercise was to hold in the South-South, South-West, North-Central and North-West zones.

In the north-central states of Kwara, Niger and Kogi, a letter signed by MA Dahiru, an assistant comptroller-general of customs in charge of enforcement, said “In line with Circular EII/Circular No 020 (Border Drill Operational Team), you are directed to ensure the total Closure of all borders under your purview.” It directed that the action should take effect from August 20.

“The closure is to ensure that good and services are not traded/moved through the said borders,” the letter further read.

Daily Trust reports that following the closure of the Seme border last week, similar exercises have also been experienced at other border states in the country. These include; Katsina, Sokoto, Jigawa and Dutse.

In Sokoto, our correspondent reports that business activities have been grounded at the Illela International market because of the operation led by the Deputy Comptroller of Custom in charge of the Illela border post, Sa’idu Abubakar, which halted individual and vehicular movement across the border.

Illela shares a border with Konni local government of Tawa State in the Niger Republic. According to our findings, over 300 vehicles, including trucks, traverse the border with legitimate goods every day, making it one of the most revenue-generating border posts for the Customs Service.

One of the truck drivers, Lawal Dutsinma, said they have been waiting since last Wednesday and “we don’t know how long we will continue to wait because we learnt that it was the presidency who directed for the closure of the border.”

But the Deputy Comptroller, said the operation was making a lot of impacts, as they were able to overcome illegal migration, human trafficking, illegal exportation of oil among others.

He added that the operation was able to identify and block more illegal routes due to the superiority of the equipment deployed.

Meanwhile, the price of rice has skyrocketed in Sokoto and environs due to the closure. Our inquiries revealed that a 50-kilo grams of rice which hitherto sold at N12, 500 is now going for 15, 000.

The Public Relations Officer of Customs, Mr. Magaji Mailafiya, said they could not quantify any losses in terms of revenue until after the exercise which would last for a month.

When Daily Trust visited the border town of Maigatari in Jigawa State, illegal aliens kept away from the border post. Similarly, Nigerian petty smugglers that take advantage of the foot path of the porous border deserted the area.

However, few civilians that have farms along the border side in Niger Republic were seen.

A motorcycle smuggler, who only gave his name as Abu, stated that before the arrival of the security operatives in Maigatari border post, he smuggled two to three bags of rice from Niger daily, adding; “In each trip I could bring a bag of foreign rice and a carton of oil.”

He lamented that with the arrival of the security operatives, he had to resort to commercial motorcycle business which he hitherto abandoned for the smuggling business.

A civil servant with the Jigawa state government, who does not want his name in print, said he crossed the border on Sunday morning to his farm without any molestation from the part of the security, adding they would only demand explanation for crossing the border.

Contacted, the spokespersons of both Kano Customs Area Command which oversees Jigawa command and Jigawa state Immigration service Command, Isa Danbaba and Bala Abdullahi Adamu, said there was no any directive for the closure of Nigerian border, adding that security presence at the border was to check trans-border crimes.”

In Katsina, prices of food items soar

The closure of borders has led to rise in prices of food stuff and other household items in Katsina, Daily Trust checks reveal.

Mostly affected are rice, spaghetti, cooking oil, detergents, milk and other dairy products which residents of Katsina rely on for their daily needs.

It was gathered that a bag of rice now sells for N12, 800 as against N10, 500 while a 25 litre of vegetable oil now goes for 12,300 as against N9, 500. Similarly, a carton of Spaghetti carton that went for N2800 now sells above N3, 000.

A resident, Ahmed Yusuf said: “It took me more than two hours visiting different shops to get cooking oil, even with that additional N2000 price tag.”

A visit to Magama Border in Jibia by our reporter showed a total blockade as no movement was recorded.

Along the road to Katsina there was heavy security presence stopping cars and conducting massive checks and removing suspected commodities.

Some stranded drivers spoken to at the border lamented the closure on the ground that the total enforcement has made life difficult for them.

Investigations by Daily Trust at Owode-Idiro border in Ogun State revealed how rice and frozen poultry products are being smuggled into the country under the cover of darkness.

Smugglers are now allegedly contracting the services of security operatives to help them buy bags of rice and cartons of frozen poultry products at Cotonou and move them into Nigeria.

The involvement of security operatives has continued to ensure that foreign rice litter Nigerian market.

“They will collect money from the smugglers and allow them to go. Also, the border communities see smuggling as their national cake and this is unfortunate. It is a serious situation. We have to fight together, if Nigeria wants to attain self-sufficiency and sustainability in rice production” Sule Adamu, a trader said.

Business as usual in Kebbi

However closure of land borders by the federal government does not seem to affect the flow of economic activities at the borders in Kebbi State as economic activities at the borders were going on unhindered.

When our correspondent, who visited the borders between Nigeria and Niger Republic at Dole Kaina in Kamba and the one between Nigeria and Benin Republic at Lolo in Bagudo area of the state, reports that some of the cross border traders from Niger and Nigeria were still busy with economic activities.

Also the ever busy Sunday border market at Kamba was filled with rice traders from Niger and Benin republics.

Some of them told Daily Trust that they were not aware of the closure of the borders by government.

An Immigration official who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity said the total closure of the border might not be effective in Kebbi because of the porous nature of the borders and how the Nigerian and Nigerien communities interact.

“You can see how interwoven the two communities are and it makes it difficult to effectively shut the borders against them”, he said.

In Kwara State, business activities at the border towns have been grounded.

Two border towns of Bukuro and Chikanda in the last few days have had their own share of the activities of the task force which has greatly affected business activities in the area.

The closure which is sort of partial has also affected Nigerian business people exporting goods to the neighbouring Benin Republic which shares a border with Kwara State.

It was gathered that those carrying out their legitimate business are scared because of the fear of unknown and lack of understanding of the closure activities.

The PRO of the Nigeria Customs Services, Kwara State command, S.S Okpo, said his officers and other sister agencies’ were already manning the border and preventing entrance of illegal items into the country.

She said it was a partial closure because those engaging in legitimate businesses were not affected.

Residents live in fear in Babanna

Residents in Babanna, a border community on the Nigeria-Benin republic border, are living in fear over the security exercise.

A class teacher said the operatives are intimidating residents and breaking into stores in search of banned items.

He said stores belonging to a traditional ruler in the area were raided and ransacked with items preserved long before the enforcement commenced and confiscated same.

According to him, residents now lived in fear as a result of the development.

He also said the operation has grossly affected economic activities as movement especially to communities in neighbouring Benin republic has been restricted.

“Traders from neighbouring Benin republic who normally patronise Babanna market were prevented from entering the community on Monday which was the market day. How do they government expect us to survive when customers are denied access to our markets”? He queried.

Another member of the community said operatives have banned sale of petroleum products in jerry can.

Border closure in Mubi

Traders and residents in Mubi town in Adamawa State, which is not far from the border between Nigeria and Cameroon, told the Daily Trust last night that serious surveillance had been launched by security operatives to safeguard entry points.

Hussaini Aji Kwadankin, a resident of Mubi said free movement especially by cattle merchants was being closely monitored.

According to him, every week between 60, 000 and 100,000 cows were being transported to Mubi cattle market from Gabon, Central African Republic (CAR), Cameroon, Sudan, and Chad for traders from as far as Lagos, Port Harcourt, Uyo and Onitsha to buy.

“Of recent, only recognized and duly accredited cow merchants are allowed to come into Mubi from the countries I mentioned,” he said.

“The security operatives are also succeeding in reducing outright free entry and exit. There are cow dealers in Mubi who work closely with the authorities in giving clearance.

“And from what I noticed, there is no harassment by the security operatives and the merchants are cooperating…Business is going on well,” he said.

Land borders open – Customs

The NCS insists that the land borders are not closed but that there is the heavy presence of security personnel policing the borders as part of the ongoing Exercise Swift Response operation.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Service, Deputy Comptroller Joseph Attah told Daily Trust yesterday that the land borders were not closed as alleged in some quarters.

He said “The truth of the matter is that the border is not closed. What is happening is that people are seeing a higher security screening. People, who feel they should be free to move in and out, and who may probably have been taking advantage of the porous borders, are now seeing security agencies. The manpower is boosted and every nook and cranny is definitely being policed.”

Attah noted that the Exercise Swift Response was a massive one that shows the presence of huge security personnel policing the borders.

Meanwhile, the NCS said has arrested 33 illegal migrants, seized 15 vehicles and other various smuggled goods in the exercise.

Attah said in a statement yesterday that other seizures made as at Monday include: 3,560-50kg bags of parboiled foreign rice, 59 bags of NPK fertilizer, 12 petrol laden drums, three engine boats and 65 drums of groundnut oil.

The rest of the seizures are four trucks, 75 gallons of petrol, 29 motorcycles, 68 gallons of vegetable oil, and 70 jerricans of petrol.

“While an exercise of this nature is likely to create some inconveniences to members of the public, the overriding interest is to prevent the country against transnational security concerns such as smuggling, proliferation of small arms and light weapons, irregular migration, terrorism, armed banditry, amongst a host of other concerns,” he said.

