… as CP vows to tackle car snatching, other crimes

The FCT police commissioner, Bala Ciroma, said the command will not relent in its efforts in tackling car snatching, ‘one chance’ and other crimes in the territory.

Ciroma, stated this during a town hall meeting on “Security Challenges in the FCT,” held in Abuja on Wednesday.

The town hall meeting was organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalist, FCT Council, in collaboration with Human Right Radio, Abuja.

He said that the police had robust plans for security in the FCT.

“We will continue to checkmate the criminal activities of ‘one chance operators’, cultism, car snatchers, armed robbers and other criminal elements in the FCT.

He said the command has opened a special unit to handle activities of ‘one chance’ operators, saying several suspects have been arrested and put behind bars, while some are still under investigation.

Ciroma, said the command was collaborating with the VIOs to handle unregistered cars in the FCT, adding that the command was also seeking collaboration of the public area councils to help in checkmating crimes cases in the society.

Also speaking, a former police commissioner in the FCT, Mr Lawrence Alobi, said that there was the need for the media to actively play the role of ‘watchdog’ of the society, by exposing crimes and criminals.

According to him, every Police Division is supposed to have not less than 10 patrol vehicles, to effectively police their area of coverage.

“The Police are not spirits neither are they magicians; they need support to excel,” he said.

