…as Bwari chair inaugurates sensitization committee

The Chairman of Bwari Area Council, John Gabaya, has inaugurated a committee to sensitise the public on the preventive measures to contain the coronavirus disease in the area.

Gabaya, while inaugurating the committee at the council conference hall yesterday, urged the members to ensure they carried out the exercise across the nooks and crannies of the council.

The chairman also ordered the committee to distribute, hand sanitizers, personal protective equipment, infrared thermometers, hand gloves, face masks and hand washing buckets to all health care centres across the 10 political wards of the council.

