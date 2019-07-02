Aruna Quadri joins Gewo, leaves Joola after 10 years

ADVERTISEMENT

The best ranked table tennis player in Africa, Aruna Quadri has left Joola after 10 years to join 120 year old tennis table manufacturer, Gewo.

Quadri joined the Germany-based company, Gewo on a three-year renewable contract.

The Nigerian is expected to be kitted for the next three years and he will be paid monthly allowance based on the world rating.

According to the founder of Gewo, Wolfgang Sohns, Gewo decided to sign the Nigerian following his conduct on and off the table.

“Aruna Quadri is such a fantastic player who exhibits the qualities of our brand. We are aware of his popularity in Nigeria and Africa as well as large followership across the globe and this also endeared us to him.

“He has shown to be a good ambassador of table tennis wherever he goes. He is calm and sociable and for us at Gewo, we value these qualities and that is why we have decided to team up with Aruna Quadri after initially having the Nigeria national team in our fold,” Sohns said.

The former president of Nigeria Table Tennis Federation Wahid Oshodi who facilitated the deal described it as a new vista for the Nigerian.

“Aruna Quadri is a global brand and those who appreciate the qualities of this young man are ready to go all out and sign him.

This is another leap for Quadri toward his preparation and readiness for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games,” said Oshodi.

