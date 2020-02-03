Aruna Quadri joins German Bundesliga club

ADVERTISEMENT

Africa’s number one tennis player, Aruna Quadri has signed a deal to join a top club in the German Bundesliga Table Tennis league, TTC RhönSprudel Maberzell Fulda from next season (September 2020) in the elite division.

Quadri, the world number 18 was unveiled on Monday, February 3, by the management of the club led by its President, Stefan Frauenholz. The deal was brokered by WEOAllSports.

The decision to sign Quadri, according to Frauenholz was based on the team’s conviction that the Nigerian has a lot to offer based on his global exploits.

“We are so lucky to sign Aruna Quadri because he is such a good player with excellent results. This is a family club and we believe his passion and interest tally with the ideals of the club. We hope he can bring his wealth of experience to help the team next season,” Frauenholz said.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

An excited Quadri said he was happy fulfilling his dream of playing in the German Bundesliga having spent over 10 years playing in the Portuguese league.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

“I am happy joining this team and I see that it is a family club with good ideal and for me, I am going to give my 100 percent to the team. I look forward to having a good experience playing against the best in the Bundesliga to continue to improve my career,” the Rio 2016 Olympic quarterfinalist said.

The Chairman of WEOAllSports, Wahid Oshodi said the signing of Quadri by the German club is a confirmation of his hard work and commitment to his trade.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App